Beds are set up inside of an exhibition center to accommodate people who suffer mild coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms in Prague, Czech Republic, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 15,252 new cases of coronavirus for Oct. 23, its highest daily tally, as the country faces Europe’s fastest spread of the infection.

The total number of cases rose to 238,323 in the country of 10.7 million, with 126 new deaths taking that total to 1,971.