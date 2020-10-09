Czech Republic's daily count of coronavirus cases rises to 5,394, third record in row

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of the new coronavirus rose to 5,394 on Thursday, the third record tally in a row, as the country tightened anti-pandemic measures in an attempt to curb the recent surge.

The overall number of cases reached 100,757 in the country of 10.7 million and 869 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 illness, Health Ministry data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)