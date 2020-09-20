Czech republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases drops to 2,046

PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases dropped to 2,046 on Saturday, still a record number for a weekend day when fewer tests are done, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

The overall count of confirmed cases rose to 48,306 in the country of 10.7 million people.

The Czechs have been reporting new cases of the infection at one of Europe’s fastest paces in recent weeks and the authorities have returned to some of the measures used in spring when the pandemic first reached the country. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Clarke)