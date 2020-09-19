Czech Republic's new coronavirus cases slow after four days of growth

PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases slowed to 2,111 on Friday after four days of growth, data from the health ministry showed.

The overall number of confirmed cases reached 46,262 in the country of 10.7 million, the ministry said on Saturday.

The Czechs have seen the illness spreading at a record pace. Adjusted for population, only Spain and France within the European Union have seen a bigger jump in the last two weeks, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)