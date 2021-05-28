Czech restaurants to open to indoor diners from Monday as COVID-19 curbs eased further

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Czech restaurants will open to indoor diners from Monday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Friday, announcing a quicker-than -planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Czech Republic will also open up to tourists from seven countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, Austria and Germany - under reciprocal agreements. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)