Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical staff talk as they treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures adopted on Monday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, ministers said.

The curfew will be in place Oct. 28-Nov. 3 and will last until 5 a.m. each day, Health Minister Roman Prymula said after a government meeting. Exemptions include travel for work or family visits.

Retail shops still running under current restrictions must also close by 8 p.m. and on Sundays, with exceptions including gas stations or pharmacies.