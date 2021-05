UPDATE 1-Czech shoppers hit the stores for the first time in 2021

(Adds plans for further easing)

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech stores opened on Monday for the first time in 2021, as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions after having faced one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

For many shoppers it was a welcome chance to try on shoes and clothes again rather than relying on online shopping, which has helped retailers survive nearly continuous lockdown restrictions since October.

“I will definitely be buying summer things first,” said Vera Lazakova as she visited a Prague shopping mall. She added that she would not miss visits to the post office to send back online purchases that did not fit.

Last week, the government allowed hair and beauty salons to re-open, and on Monday it decided that restaurant terraces and outdoor cultural events for up to 700 people could resume on May 17 if certain conditions were met.

More services and hotels could open on May 24, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said.

Plans to ease restrictions on movement and economic activity come as daily COVID-19 cases subside, hospitalisations are at their lowest since October and vaccinations are picking up after a sluggish start.

Prague watch store owner Jiri Wildt said the new rules could help him return to profit.

“People only came to the window (for services during lockdowns) and the profit then was, at most, enough to maintain our operations,” he told Reuters.

Non-essential retail outlets last opened briefly for several weeks in December before a rise in infections - the second in a series of three spikes since October - led to renewed restrictions.

A major factor in deciding whether to re-open the economy is the seven-day incidence rate, which has fallen close to the government target of 100 cases per 100,000 over a week, eight times fewer than peaks seen during the last spike in March.

The government has wanted to see the seven-day incidence rate fall to 75 before further easing.

The country of 10.7 million people has been hit hard by the coronavirus, along with others in central Europe - a region where the initial wave of the pandemic a year ago was relatively small.

In the Czech Republic, deaths from COVID-19 total nearly 30,000, and the country has the second highest deaths per capita rate in the world behind Hungary, according to Our World in Data.