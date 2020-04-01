UPDATE 1-Czech state plans loan payments moratorium to weather crisis

(Adds details)

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech government said on Wednesday it had approved a scheme for a moratorium of up to six months on consumer, company and mortgage loan payments to help the country through the coronavirus crisis.

The Czech Finance Ministry said the move was aimed at giving relief to people and firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak and borrowers who opted into the programme could opt for a three or six month moratorium, which needs parliamentary approval.

It will not cover revolving credit, loans to finance capital market transactions, credit card debt and overdrafts as well as loans where a borrower is more than 30 days late on payments. It will also not apply to new loans, the ministry added.

The interest rate on loans to individuals contracts would remain unchanged but would be paid only after the end of the moratorium. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said companies who opt in will pay interest during the moratorium period.

The plan is slightly more flexible than a blanket moratorium originally sought by the ministry. This had been dismissed by banks as counterproductive as not all borrowers needed relief.

Komercni Banka, the country’s third largest bank by assets and majority owned by Societe Generale, had said less than a third of people wanted a moratorium.

The Czech banking sector has maintained high profitability for its western owners in recent years and managed the 2008 global financial crisis without bailouts.

The country’s other big lenders are the KBC group’s CSOB and Erste’s Ceska Sporitelna.

Italy’s UniCredit and Austria’s Raiffeisen round out the top five, while Prague-listed Moneta Money Bank is a big player.

Banks remain well-capitalised and can release some reserves after the central bank cut the counter-cyclical buffer rate - used in only a handful of European states - to 1.00% from 1.75%.

The central bank has asked banks, which have already been offering customers postponements on their loan payments, to hold off dividend payments until the crisis recedes.

Ceska Sporitelna said on Sunday it had handled more than 20,000 requests from customers seeking extensions.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok backed a moratorium, saying banks could not realistically administer postponement requests on a case-by-case assessment but they could absorb losses if the law was set properly.