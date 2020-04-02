Romanian carmaker Dacia extends production shutdown

BUCHAREST, April 2 (Reuters) - Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France’s Renault said on Thursday it will extend its production shutdown beyond the initially announced April 5 deadline to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The company has sent around 14,000 employees home on technical unemployment. Ford’s Romanian plant also suspended activity for its 6,000 staff.

On Thursday, it did not specify when it might resume production but said it was “acting to enforce appropriate measures for it to resume which will ensure employees are protected.”

The European Union state, which has recorded 2,738 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths, declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16.

Finance Minister Florin Citu told Reuters on Monday his government was ready to cover technical unemployment costs for more than one month. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jason Neely)