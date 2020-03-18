Romanian carmaker Dacia suspends production until April 5

BUCHAREST, March 18 (Reuters) - Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France’s Renault will stop production at its Mioveni plant on Thursday until April 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

The company will send around 14,000 employees home on paid leave. Ford’s Romanian plant also suspended activity for its 6,000 staff.

“The company anticipates commercial operations will resume quickly after the sanitary crisis ends,” Dacia said in a statement. “At that time, appropriate measures will be implemented ... which will allow the company to meet commercial demand.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Louise Heavens)