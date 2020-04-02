Daimler secures $13 billion loan facility

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Thursday it has signed an agreement for a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) credit line to increase its financial flexibility in the current coronavirus crisis.

The credit line comes in addition to an 11 billion euro revolving credit with a term until 2025, including extension options.

The new loan facility can be utilized within a 12-month period with two extension options of six months, Daimler said, adding the line was agreed with BNP, Banco Santander , Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan on April 1. Syndication has started. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)