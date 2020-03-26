Daimler in talks for 10 billion euro credit line - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Daimler is in talks with lenders for a credit facility of at least 10 billion euros ($11.03 billion) to help the car company cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, reported that an announcement on the final amount could come as early as next week.

Daimler, which like other carmakers has suspended swathes of production to prevent the virus’ spread, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Writing by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman)