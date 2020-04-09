UK department store chain Debenhams to pull out of Ireland - RTE

DUBLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - British department store chain Debenhams is to pull out of Ireland and close all 11 of its stores there, Irish state broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

A liquidator is to be appointed to the Irish operations in the coming days, RTE reported. A spokesman for Debenhams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Debenhams on Monday said it was preparing to enter administration in the United Kingdom for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency.