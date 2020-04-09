Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2020 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK department store chain Debenhams to pull out of Ireland - RTE

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - British department store chain Debenhams is to pull out of Ireland and close all 11 of its stores there, Irish state broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

A liquidator is to be appointed to the Irish operations in the coming days, RTE reported. A spokesman for Debenhams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Debenhams on Monday said it was preparing to enter administration in the United Kingdom for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency.

Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below