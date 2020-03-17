Healthcare
March 17, 2020

UK will have to come back with more help for companies - IFS think-tank

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain will have to provide more help for companies hit by the spread of coronavirus, a leading economic think-tank said, shortly after finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a 330 billion-pound loan guarantee lifeline and other measures.

“He will need to come back with more,” Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said.

The long-run costs of the loans for the public finances were highly uncertain, he said in a statement. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

