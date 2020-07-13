World Bank chief calls for broader scope of G20 debt freeze

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Monday called for a broader approach to a debt relief initiative offered to the world’s poorest countries by the Group of 20 major economies, and underscored the need for private creditors to join in. More transparency was also needed to ease ongoing debt restructuring efforts and aid in reconciliation of debtor-creditor data, Malpass told Reuters in a statement after taking part in a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers on the debt issue. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)