CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it was parking more than 600 jets — at least half of its fleet — cutting more flights and implementing a round of paycuts for officers, managers, and directors while members of the board forgo compensation.

The airline said revenue is expected to decline by $2 billion in March from a year earlier, as demand drops amid the spreading coronavirus. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)