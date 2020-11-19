Delta to test touchless curbside check-in at Detroit airport

FILE PHOTO: A passenger leaves a Delta Airlines counter after checking in for a flight at Reagan National airport in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it will begin testing touchless curbside check-ins next month at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the latest example of how the coronavirus pandemic is changing the travel experience.

Atlanta-based Delta said it will expand the test in Detroit to include bag drop and boarding early next year and is exploring a curb-to-gate facial recognition option across its network.

Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said the COVID-19 pandemic has “deepened the importance of providing a touchless experience.”

The option will be available for U.S. domestic travelers who are TSA PreCheck or Global Entry members.