Danish financial watchdog urges banks not to pay dividends or buy back shares - Ritzau

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority said on Monday the banking sector should not pay out dividends or buy back shares amid the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus, Danish news wire Ritzau reported.

“The banking sector should currently avoid reducing the capital base by paying dividends or making share repurchases. This is against the background of the great uncertainty regarding the economic development of Covid-19,” director Jesper Berg told Ritzau. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)