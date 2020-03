COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank on Thursday injected $2.85 billion in loans to Danish banks and financial institutions at an auction, it said in a statement.

It auctioned off U.S. dollars in two loans with a maturity date on April 8 and June 19 with a cut-off rate of 0.32 and 0.34 respectively.

All bids were accepted by the central bank. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen. Editing Jane Merriman)