Denmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast to minus 5% amid coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank expects the economy to contract by 5% this year in its main scenario as the coronavirus outbreak hits the Nordic economy, it said on Wednesday.

“In Denmark, our starting point for getting the economy back on track when the outbreak subsides and the measures are rolled back is strong. But it is going to hurt, before we get there,” central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

The central bank had previously forecasted 1.5% GDP growth in 2020. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)