Denmark allows companies 3 months' grace to submit annual reports

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government will postpone by three months around 200,000 companies’ deadline of end-May to submit their annual reports, the business ministry said on Tuesday.

“Many companies and their accountants are currently struggling to make ends meet. Of course, in such a stressful time, we must do what we can to help businesses deal with the most urgent problems first,” business minister Simon Kollerup said.

The proposed bill, which covers companies with a submission deadline on May 31, has the backing of parliament and is expected to be passed on Thursday. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Louise Heavens)

