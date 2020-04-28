Danish production down 10-20% due to lockdown, global economic slowdown

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danish production across all industries has diminished by between 10% to 20% due to the government’s lockdown measures and the global slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said in an analysis published on Tuesday.

“Overall, the available data sources indicate that production has declined between 10 and 20%, but with considerable variation across industries,” the ministry said.

Hotels and restaurants were by far the sector hit hardest, according to the analysis, which was based on preliminary unemployment data and companies’ applications for salary compensation. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Catherine Evans)