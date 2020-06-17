RPT-Denmark's central bank sees economy shrink by 4.1% this year

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank predicts a contraction in the Danish economy of 4.1% this year, but eyes a partial recovery next year, it said in an analysis published on Wednesday.

“Behavioural changes and measures to contain the spread of infection have hit the Danish economy hard, and prospects are for a record economic downturn in the first half of 2020,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson)