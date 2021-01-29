UPDATE 1-Denmark offers new aid to businesses after extending lockdown

(Adds comment by tax minister, details)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Denmark made another $27.7 billion in financial aid available on Friday to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the government extended lockdown restrictions until March.

The government on Thursday prolonged current restrictions, in place to curb a more infectious variant of the coronavirus, first registered in Britain, until Feb. 28.

“Highly contagious virus mutations give rise to concerns in our healthcare system and in the rest of Danish society,” Morten Bodskov, tax and interim financial minister, told a press conference on Friday.

The new aid package includes liquidity loans and extension of VAT and tax payments for businesses worth 170 billion Danish crowns ($27.68 billion).

During the epidemic, Denmark has extended liquidity aid to businesses worth 480 billion Danish crowns in total, Bodskov said.

Restrictions currently in place include a five-person limit on public gatherings and closure of restaurants, bars and schools.

Although general infection numbers are declining in Denmark along with new hospital admissions, the number of people infected with the new B.1.1.7. variant is rising.

In the third week of January, 13.5% of positive tests analysed for their genetic material contained the mutated variant, according to preliminary data from disease authorities.