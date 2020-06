COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Mink at a farm in Denmark were found to be infected with the new coronavirus and the whole stock would now be culled, said the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration on Wednesday.

The outbreak among minks is the first in Denmark, but comes shortly after 10 mink farms in the Netherlands were ordered culled after some animals tested positive for the disease. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson)