Mutated coronavirus from mink in Denmark most likely extinct, health ministry says

COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is “most likely” extinct, Denmark’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday, citing an assessment from the State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases.

No infections with the new virus variant, known as Cluster-5, had been registered since Sept. 15, the ministry said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alex Richardson)