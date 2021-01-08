Denmark restricts travel from all countries: TV 2 reports

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.
Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to enter the Nordic country, TV 2 said.
The Danish Foreign Minister will hold a press conference later on Friday on the subject of travel restrictions.
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.