UPDATE 2-Denmark funds coronavirus aid package with "cheap" 30-year bond

* Denmark sells 5.1 billion DKK worth of 30-year bonds

* Auction was oversubscribed showing investor demand

* Cheaper bond price due to increased issuances (Adds background, analyst, central bank governor quote)

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark sold $750 million worth of its mint 30-year government bonds on Wednesday in an oversubscribed auction that was held a month early to expedite funding of aid packages to the coronavirus-hit economy.

The Danish government has announced aid packages for businesses struggling with a lockdown that will cost the state more than 60 billion Danish crowns ($8.8 billion) and increase its bond issuance by 50 billion crowns.

The auction of the first lot of 5.1 billion crowns was the central bank’s first issuance of the ‘long bond’ since the financial crisis in 2008, but economists had worried low demand would make Denmark’s increased borrowing needs an uphill struggle.

“It went better than feared. There had been speculation about whether it could sell the whole lot, so markets were a little worried, since they have to keep selling these bonds,” Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, told Reuters.

Denmark is one of the least indebted nations with public debt of around 33% of GDP, but that number is likely to rise in the wake of the economic rut caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank chief Lars Rohde said on Wednesday.

“We can handle rising debt. If the issuance is done in an orderly fashion, it can be handled,” Rohde said, adding he was not worried about investor appetite for Danish bonds.

“The market can handle large issues of government bonds, but it must be done in a proper way without dumping them on the market.”

At Wednesday’s auction, total bids from investors amounted to 8.62 billion Danish crowns, oversubscribing the upper limit of 5 billion set by the central bank.

“They had a quiet start. It’s a fair price but slightly to the cheap side, which is probably as expected,” said Sydbank’s senior fixed income analyst Henrik Hansen.

The cut-off price for the 0.25% bond, which matures on Nov. 15, 2052, was 99.18, leading to an effective rate of 0.28%, the central bank said.

“There has been a hard re-pricing of Denmark. Denmark has become cheap for investors, which helps demand,” Danske Bank’s Sorensen said.

Denmark hit a record low last year when its benchmark deposit rate was cut to -0.75% while its entire government bond yield curve dipped below zero. Last month, the central bank raised its key interest rate to minus 0.60%.

“Denmark hasn’t had many issuances because there hasn’t been a large funding need, so there has been a scarcity. Now they are going to issue a lot of bonds, which means we are getting a slightly different price,” Sorensen said. ($1 = 6.8287 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)