FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s health authority said on Wednesday it expects to announce its decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine next week pending further investigations into its possible link to rare blood clots.