Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, TV 2 reports

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will suspend its use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks pending further investigations into a potential link between the vaccine and blood clots, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

Most countries which temporarily suspended the vaccine have now resumed administering AstraZeneca shots following recommendations from the European Union’s drug watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the WHO said last week the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweighed the risks following investigations into the blood clot reports.

The government briefed the Danish parliament about the continued suspension on Thursday morning, TV 2 said.

According to TV 2, the suspension was extended because authorities are still awaiting results of further investigations into a possible link between the vaccine and blood clots.

The Danish Health Authority, which originally announced the suspension, was expected to announce its decision about the vaccine at a press briefing at 11:15 GMT on Thursday.

The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine seems to have had an effect on Danes’ confidence in the drug. A survey made this week indicated that one in three Danes would decline the chance to get a COVID-19 shot using AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Only 7% would decline regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine, they were offered.