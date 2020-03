COPENHAGEN, March 10 (Reuters) - All air traffic to Denmark from areas severely hit by coronavirus, will cease later on Tuesday, Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

“Effective from later today all air traffic to Denmark from red areas will be suspended,” Frederiksen said, referring to areas hard hit by the coronavirus such as Northern Italy, Iran and South Korea. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alex Richardson)