CORRECTED-Denmark to ease COVID-19 curbs, let hairdressers reopen from April 6

(Corrects to say announcement was on Monday, not Tuesday)

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government said it would further ease COVID-19 curbs by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen from April 6.

More students would also resume classes from next month under the plan agreed with parliament and announced late on Monday.

Many of the planned reopening schemes are contingent on the use of a so-called corona-passport, which shows whether the holder has been vaccinated, has previously been infected or has taken a test within the last 72 hours. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)