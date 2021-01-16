Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Denmark has registered 256 cases of new B117 coronavirus variant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Denmark has registered 256 cases of infections with the new and more contagious coronavirus variant known as B117, health authorities said on Saturday.

Between mid-November and Jan 10, 256 Danes have been infected with the new variant, first seen in Britain, corresponding to 1.3% of all positive tests genetically analysed in that period, the State Serum Institute said in report published on Saturday.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

