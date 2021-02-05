Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Denmark logs 1,404 cases with more contagious coronavirus variant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Denmark has registered 1,404 infections with the more contagious coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7., first identified in Britain, health authorities said in a report published on Friday.

In the fourth week of January, 19.5% of all positive tests analysed for their genetic material had the mutated variant, up from 12.8% the week before and 4% in the first week. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up