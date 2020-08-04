Denmark should not reopen further, says state epidemiologist

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s state epidemiologist on Tuesday said he could not recommend proceeding to the next phase of reopening society during the coronavirus outbreak, Danish media Ingenioeren reported.

“It is not something that I can recommend from a healthcare perspective that you go ahead with,” Kare Molbak, director of Statens Serum Institut (the State’s Serum Institute) said according to Ingenioeren.

The government and parliament are due to begin discussing the fourth phase of reopening, including nightclubs, this month. The weekly number of people infected with COVID-19 in Denmark has risen in the past couple of weeks.