Healthcare

Denmark shuts down parts of the country to curb local infection spikes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Denmark will implement further lockdown measures in parts of the country to curb a recent spike in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

Bars, restaurants, museums and cinemas will have to close on Dec. 9 in 38 municipalities, including Copenhagen, and students in upper primary school, high schools and universities will be sent home.

The new restrictions will be in place until Jan 3. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra)

