Denmark to allow reopening of entire retail sector from Monday

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish shopping malls will be allowed to open again on Monday as the Nordic country enters its second phase of reopening after the coronavirus lockdown, the government said on Thursday.

Smaller stores have already reopened but the entire retail sector, including shopping malls, will be allowed to reopen from May 11, and restaurants and cafes one week later.

The result of negotiations with neighbouring countries about border controls and travel bans will be announced by June 1, the government said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)