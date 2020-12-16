Denmark to close shops and shopping malls during Christmas, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government will order shopping malls to close starting Thursday and other shops to close starting Dec. 25 to prevent further spread of COVID-19, newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
Supermarkets and other food retail shops would remain open, it said.
The government has scheduled a news conference at 1700 GMT on Wednesday to announce new lockdown measures.
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams
