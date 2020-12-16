Denmark to close shops and shopping malls during Christmas, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports

FILE PHOTO: People are seen in a shopping centre, as several municipalities in the north of the country are affected by a lockdown to prevent the spread of a new a mutated coronavirus strain discovered in minks bred in the region, in Hjoerring, Denmark November 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bjoern Larsen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government will order shopping malls to close starting Thursday and other shops to close starting Dec. 25 to prevent further spread of COVID-19, newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

Supermarkets and other food retail shops would remain open, it said.

The government has scheduled a news conference at 1700 GMT on Wednesday to announce new lockdown measures.