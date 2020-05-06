Denmark to ease curbs on restaurants, retail business in second reopening phase - PM

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government hopes to be able allow retail businesses, restaurants and cafes to open in the second phase of the Nordic country’s reopening strategy, the Danish prime minister said on Wednesday according to the Ritzau news agency.

“It will be the government’s proposal, that we reopen the entire retail business, including shopping malls, that restaurants and cafes can open again,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said according to Ritzau.

The government is currently in talks with political parties about the country’s plans to ease restrictions set in place to curb the coronavirus outbreak, but has said the government would present a plan before May 10. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alex Richardson)