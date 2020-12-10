Denmark to widen tight lockdown measures to more municipalities - TV2

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government will expand tighter lockdown measures currently in place in 38 municipalities to around 30 new municipalities, broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

On Monday, the government announced a partial shutdown of 38 municipalities, including the capital Copenhagen, after seeing signs of infections rates rising exponentially, resulting in the closure of bars, restaurants and museums. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)