FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is discussing whether it will waive bonuses for its management board in 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Handelsblatt, which cited unnamed banking sources, quoted a person as saying “the topic is being discussed”.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Michelle Martin)