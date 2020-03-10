Financials
March 10, 2020 / 6:59 AM / a few seconds ago

Deutsche Bank says Frankfurt-based employee contracts coronavirus

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is dispersing some of its Frankfurt-based trading and infrastructure teams across different locations after one of its staff in the city contracted the coronavirus.

The split is among the bank’s main offices and a disaster recovery site while some employees may work from home, the bank said in a memo to staff.

Less than 100 employees are affected by these measures, a spokesman said.

The move is similar to those by a number of the world’s leading banks.

Deutsche had already imposed such measures in locations including China, Italy, Great Britain and Switzerland. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below