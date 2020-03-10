Deutsche Bank says Frankfurt-based employee contracts coronavirus

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is dispersing some of its Frankfurt-based trading and infrastructure teams across different locations after one of its staff in the city contracted the coronavirus.

The split is among the bank’s main offices and a disaster recovery site while some employees may work from home, the bank said in a memo to staff.

Less than 100 employees are affected by these measures, a spokesman said.

The move is similar to those by a number of the world’s leading banks.

Deutsche had already imposed such measures in locations including China, Italy, Great Britain and Switzerland. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)