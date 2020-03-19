Deutsche Telekom says its networks coping with higher traffic

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that its networks were stable and secure, and were coping with increased fixed-line data traffic and a greater number of phone calls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are not critical for the network,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement early on Thursday. “So that it stays that way, Deutsche Telekom is constantly monitoring the situation in order to stay a step ahead of developments.”

With millions working from home and spending more time watching video-on-demand services like Netflix, the European Union called on streaming platforms, telecom operators and users to limit network congestion.

Deutsche Telekom said it still planned to go ahead with the launch of new streaming service Disney+ on March 24, with the first six months free of charge. It will also donate 10 gigabytes a month of data to all of its mobile customers to help them stay online. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)