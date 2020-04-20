UK's DFS Furniture seeks debt and equity issue to get through coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - British sofa retailer DFS Furniture is negotiating an additional debt facility of 60-70 million pounds ($75-87 million) and preparing an equity issue of up to 19.9% of its existing share capital to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

It said on Monday the additional debt facility would supplement its existing bank facility of 250 million pounds and would cover the near-term working capital unwind until sofa deliveries can resume.