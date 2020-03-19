Financials
March 19, 2020 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Direct Line halts buyback, sees rise in travel claims due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - UK’s biggest motor insurer Direct Line halted its 250 million pounds ($288.53 million) share buyback programme on Thursday and said it expected a jump in travel insurance claims, while motor insurance claims could fall temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company added that travel claims related to the virus climbed to 5 million pounds on March 15 from around 1 million pounds on March 3.

$1 = 0.8665 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

