Kremlin denies EU allegations Russia is feeding coronavirus disinformation campaign

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West.

The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a significant and ongoing disinformation campaign aimed at aggravating the public health crisis in Western countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the allegations were unfounded and lacked common sense.

Peskov pointed to what he said was the lack of a specific example or link to a specific media outlet in the EU document.

“We’re talking again about some unfounded allegations which in the current situation are probably the result of an anti-Russian obsession,” said Peskov. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevela Editing by Andrew Osborn)