June 28 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s cruise division said on Monday it is postponing its first test cruise from a U.S. port after a few volunteers showed “inconsistent” test results for COVID-19.

Disney Cruise Line also said the test results were considered positive by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)