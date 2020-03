LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, the statement said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)