FACTBOX-Apple, Costco, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis

(Updates to add Apple, MetLife, Baxter, Petsmed and Factset) May 5 (Reuters) - A small but diverse list of companies including Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have all raised their quarterly dividends over the last few weeks, bucking the wider trend of companies across the globe cutting dividend to preserve cash and be better prepared to deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis. Tobacco firm Altria Group Inc said it would keep paying dividend. Here are some other companies that have announced higher dividends this month: Company Name RIC New Old % Date of **Market Cap Link Dividend Dividend increase change (in billions) Apple Inc $0.82 $0.77 6.49% April 30 $1,270.65 MetLife Inc $0.46 $0.44 4.54% April 28 $31.07 IBM $1.63 $1.62 0.61% April 228 $108.04 Johnson & Johnson $1.01 $0.95 6.32% April 14 $390.63 Procter & Gamble Co $0.7907 $0.7459 6.01% April 14 $286.61 Costco Wholesale Corp $0.70 $0.65 7.69% April 15 $134.46 Qualcomm Inc $0.65 $0.62 4.84% March 10 $84.37 Factset Research Systems $0.77 $0.72 6.4% May 05 $10.19 Baxter International Inc $0.245 $0.22 11.36% May 05 $44.41 Petmed Express Inc $0.28 $0.27 3.70% May 04 $0.76 Xilinx Inc $0.38 $0.37 2.70% April 22 $20.71 Kinder Morgan $0.2625 $2.5 5.00% April 22 $33.13 Southern Co *$2.56 $2.48 3.23% April 20 $58.05 UGI Corp *$0.33 $0.30 10.00% April 22 $5.85 First Republic Bank $0.20 $0.19 5.26% April 14 $16.96 Bank Ozk $0.27 $0.26 3.85% April 01 $2.69 H.B. Fuller Co $0.1625 $0.16 1.56% April 02 $1.79 Lindsay Corp $0.32 $0.31 3.23% April 06 $0.93 * Annual dividend ** Market cap according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of trading close on May 04 (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)